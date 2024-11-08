Cleary University Named One of the Top Schools for Veterans for the Third Year

November 8, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University has once again been recognized as a top school for veterans in the U.S.



The university was named as a Gold Level Veteran-Friendly School by the Michigan Veterans Affair Agency for the third consecutive academic year, they said in a press release.



The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has been awarding schools bronze, silver or gold level status since 2015, when the Veteran-Friendly School program launched. Levels are awarded based on their services and programs that are focused on veterans.



The publication “Military Times” also named Cleary to its list of “Best for Vets” for the third consecutive year. According to the press release, they are one of only 12 Michigan colleges to receive the national ranking.



“To determine who receives this award, ‘Military Times’ looks at services and practical information colleges across the entire United States offer to veterans that will help them make important decisions about their career planning and how to use the education benefits they earned through military service,” the press release said. “This ranking by ‘Military Times’ is considered the largest and most comprehensive annual list recognizing the top colleges and universities for military service members and veterans.”



MVAA Director Brian Love said the organization was “incredibly grateful to veteran-friendly schools for their exemplary dedication and commitment to supporting and empowering military-connected learners. The guidance and resources from academic institutions like Cleary is a game changer for our veterans.”



Cleary offers the following services and resources to veterans and military members:



- A 50% tuition match (up to $1,000 a semester) for active military and honorably discharged veterans through its Yellow Ribbon Enhancement program



- A 50% military grant for active military or honorably discharged veterans (after non-loan aid has been applied)



- A military-guaranteed tuition rate for those called into active duty while studying at Cleary



-College credits up to 15 semester hours (60 credits) for each year of active military service



-A fast-track program for veterans to earn their degrees quickly



-A Veterans Resource Center that provides support for current and future veteran students to improve their academic advancement and career path



-An on-campus dedicated veterans coordinator



- Peer support and mentoring services



- Tuition assistance and financial aid



-Counseling services and career advising specially for veterans



-An active student veteran organization



Those looking for more information about veteran services at Cleary should call 800-686-1883 ext. 1154 or email veterans@cleary.edu.