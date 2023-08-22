Cleary University Named a Gold Level Veteran-Friendly School

August 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Cleary University has been recognized as a Gold Level Veteran-Friendly School (VFS) for the 2023-2024 academic year by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).



The VFS program was established in 2015 to acknowledge schools committed to supporting the needs of veterans and military-connected students. The MVAA awards these institutions gold, silver or bronze level status based on their veteran-focused services and programs.



“We are incredibly grateful to these veteran-friendly schools who are committed to supporting their student-veteran population,” said Adam Hollier, MVAA director. “Making the transition from boots and a helmet to a cap and gown can be a daunting process, but the guidance and resources from their academic institution is a game changer for our veterans. Their talent and experiences matter, and the best way to thank our student veterans for their service is to support them in their journey and offer them a job after they graduate,” Hollier says.



Schools that earn Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly status from the MVAA must meet at least six of the following criteria:

1. Have an established process for identifying current student veterans

2. Post a veteran-specific website

3. Establish an active student veteran organization or club

4. Provide veteran-specific career services, resources, advising or outcome monitoring

5. Have an on-campus veterans’ coordinator or a designated staff contact

6. Establish a system to evaluate and award academic credit that is based on prior military training and experience

7. Monitor and evaluate student veteran academic retention, progress and graduation rates



Cleary University met all seven of the MVAA requirements.



“Cleary University’s focus is to provide extensive resources and an affordable, quality education for our veterans and members of the military in appreciation for their service to our country,” announces Jeremy Walker, senior vice president of Enrollment Management at Cleary University and USMC veteran. “Our goal is to help these individuals achieve their academic and professional goals quickly, easily, flexibly and conveniently.”



Cleary offers resources for veterans and members of the military, including tuition matching and financial aid, a military-guaranteed tuition rate for those called into active duty while studying at Cleary, and a veterans resource center.



The school also received Gold Level Veteran-Friendly status from the MVAA last year and for the 2019-2020 academic year, and was named “Best for Vets College in 2022,” by Military Times.



To learn more about the services Cleary University offers veterans and members of the military, call the school at 800.686.1883 ext 1154 or send an email to veterans@cleary.edu.