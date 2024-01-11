Cleary University Presents Talk To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

January 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local university will present a talk to honor Martin Luther King Jr. next week.



On Monday – Martin Luther King Jr Day – Cleary University will host a workshop and talk entitled “Discussing Bias and Cross-Cultural Diversity.”



The program will take place at noon in Room 3 of Cleary Commons, the first building to the left when entering the University’s Genoa Township campus.



It’s described as an opportunity to gain valuable perspectives, learn practical strategies applicable to various facets of life, and engage in open dialogue to foster a more inclusive environment in the community.



LaTasha Ellis, Cleary’s director of Public Safety and Corporate Sector, will lead the program. She is said to bring a wealth of experience and insights when exploring the nuances of bias and the richness of cross-cultural diversity. Ellis said “this workshop isn’t just about understanding differences; it is about celebrating them.”



The public is invited to participate. There is no charge for the program and no registration is required.



Cleary University is located at 3750 Cleary Drive, off Grand River Avenue and west of Latson Road.



A press release is attached.