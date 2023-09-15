Cleary University Hosts Livingston County College Fair Sept. 28

September 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



High school students are encouraged to attend the Livingston County College Fair featuring more than 50 schools and military recruiters.



Cleary University, located in Howell, will host the event on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 pm to 8 pm inside Cleary Commons.



“This is a great opportunity for college-bound students and their parents to obtain information on colleges, universities and branches of the military, which will help them in the decision-making process for the next step in their academic career,” reports Jeremy Walker, Cleary University senior vice president of Enrollment Management.



College admissions representatives, financial aid advisers and military recruiters will be on site to share information about their schools, discuss entrance requirements and the application process, arrange college interviews, explain financial aid programs, and answer all questions students and parents may have regarding college life and what to expect.



“Deciding what to do after high school can seem overwhelming for many high school students,” Walker notes. “It is one of the most important decisions students will make at this point in their life. Having a chance to speak one-on-one with representatives from more than 50 colleges in one place and on one day is the perfect way to begin.”



To register for the Livingston County College Fair, hosted by Cleary, visit the provided link.



Cleary University is located at 3750 Cleary Drive (off Grand River Avenue and west of Latson Road in Howell). The college fair is located inside Cleary Commons (the first building to the right when entering the campus).



The Michigan Association for College Admission Counseling (MACAO), along with the Michigan Association of Collegiate Recruiters and Admissions Officials (MACRAO) and the Michigan College Fair Committee sponsor the event.