Cleary University Hosts Free Women's Empowerment Workshop

March 6, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





Cleary University is hosting “Fierce and Fearless: Women’s Empowerment in the Modern Age,” in celebration of Women’s History Month.



The event will take place Monday, March 11 from noon to 1:30 pm in Cleary Commons, Room #3, located on the Cleary University Howell campus.



The featured speaker for the event will be Leslie Lynn Smith, founder and principal of Themis Strategic Partners, a renowned consulting firm in Chicago, IL. The firm is dedicated to formulating effective economic and community development strategies that support academic, public sector and nonprofit leaders and their teams at the crossroads of equity and growth.



Cleary chose to host the workshop as part of the university’s commitment to providing insightful discussions and educational opportunities for the community.



Smith will guide participants through a thought-provoking exchange of ideas on women’s empowerment in the modern age.



The event is open to the entire community and there is no charge and no registration required.



Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend for lively and inspiring conversation celebrating women’s achievements and contributions.



Cleary University is located at 3750 Cleary Drive, off Grand River Avenue and west of Latson Road in Howell.