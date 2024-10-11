Cleary University Hosting Ribbon Cutting for New Media Management Program

October 11, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is introducing a new degree in media production management.



The University is hosting a ribbon cutting and tour of the full-scale media production studio on Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Chrysler Hall.



“The evening features a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Cleary’s newest BBA program, a studio tour, an overview of the media production management degree program and a guided tour of the Arthur Secunda Museum that is housed inside Chrysler Hall,” a press release from Cleary said.



The event is free to attend.



The program was designed by Cleary and Wayne Media of Brighton, a media production company.



“Students will be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in this dynamic field of media production,” founder and CEO of Wayne Media Rob Johnson said. “Partnering with Cleary University allows us to shape the next generation of media professionals who will drive innovation and excellence in the field.”



Johnson developed the course curriculum and will serve as the program’s instructor, Cleary said.



“This program will empower our students to become leaders in an industry that is constantly evolving and looking for professionals prepared with real-world working knowledge,” Cleary President Dr. Alan Drimmer said.



Cleary said the program will prepare graduates for careers including media production manager, digital media producer, content creator and social media strategist.



“Through this program, students will gain hands-on experience in creating and managing audio and video content, with an emphasis on storytelling, project management and the use of industry-standard tools and technologies,” the press release said.



Those interested in learning more about the degree are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting. For those unable to attend, more information can be found by calling Cleary at 800-686-1883 or by going to the link below.