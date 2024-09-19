Cleary University Hosting Over 50 Colleges and Universities at Livingston Co. College Fair

September 19, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com





Over 50 universities and colleges will be represented at the Livingston County College Fair, being held at Cleary University next Wednesday.



Kevin Pnacek, Assistant Director of Enrollment Management, said there will also be branches of the military at the fair. There will be colleges and universities from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Alabama.



The event is open to the public and is free. Pnacek said the fair is geared toward current high school students and their parents.



The Cleary University Financial Aid Department will give two presentations on filing for financial aid and applying for scholarships.



There will also be opportunities to get information about student clubs and organizations, career prospects, athletics and more.



Students will also be given the chance to speak one-on-one with representatives from the universities and colleges.



The Livingston County College Fair will be held on Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Cleary Commons, which is located at 3750 Cleary Drive.



Registration and a list of represented colleges and universities can be found at https://www.cleary.edu/collegefair/#