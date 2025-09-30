Cleary University Homecoming October 11

September 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University’s homecoming promises plenty of fun in October.



The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. on Oct. 11 with the Cougar 5K Run. Registration is $25 per person and includes refreshments after the run. Check in is from 7:30 until 8:40 at Cleary’s Wellness Center, located at 955 Grand Oaks Drive. Runners will take a loop course of rolling hills through the 50-acre campus. Proceeds will go to LACASA.



Registration for the Cougar 5K Run closes on Oct. 4. The registration link is below.



Cleary’s hockey team is hosting a special tailgate party after the run. The party is at 11 a.m. at 140 Ice Den. There will be lunch, refreshments, games, prizes and raffles ahead of the game against Aquinas College, which starts at 12:30 p.m.



At 2 p.m., it’ll be time to put some red on and head over to Cleary Commons for the Red Party. Kids will have plenty to do, including carnival games, caricature drawings and a rock wall. A mechanical bull, a Velcro wall and axe throwing will be available for adults.



Hallboy Barbecue and Sup Dog will be among the food trucks on campus from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. A beer and wine cash bar will open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. under the Commons outdoor tent.



Music will be provided by WHMI’s Box that Rocks.



Cleary Cougars women’s and men’s soccer teams will both take the field at Lake Trust Stadium Saturday. Both teams will face Rochester Christian. Women will play at 4 p.m. and men at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all tailgaters.



The community is invited to attend and take part in all the events scheduled.



More information and registration for the tailgate party can be found at the second link below.