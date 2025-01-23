Cleary University Expands Degree Programs for Fall Semester

January 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University this fall will begin offering new degree programs in health care management, artificial intelligence, cyber security and other tech-related fields.



The school says the new programs were designed specifically to meet industry needs.



"The news right now is showing us that the investment in information technology, especially when we're talking about artificial intelligence, health care needs, cyber security. Those things are happening every day in the news," says Kelly Genei, dean of Cleary's undergraduate studies.



"We are just really reacting to that. That's what the industry needs right now. That's where the growth is at."



Genei says Cleary is trying to produce students who can get good jobs and contribute to enterprises.



"Very often you get someone who is way on the technical side, or someone who is over on the business side, and when you can combine those two, you end up with a very hirable candidate," she says.



"Someone who can take that technical knowledge, but also solve a business problem with it at the enterprise level. That is really the goal."



The new degree programs are:



● Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management



● Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with a major concentration in Artificial Intelligence (AI)



● Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with a major concentration in Cybersecurity



● Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with a major concentration in Data Analytics



● Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with a major concentration in Information Technology Management



● Master of Science in Management



Dean Genei says Cleary continues to partner with Trinity Health on its medical programs, adding the new healthcare management degree allows someone already working in healthcare to transition to the management side of finances, insurance and strategic planning.



“They will be ready for roles that will help improve healthcare operations and organizational effectiveness,” says Cleary Provost and Executive Vice President, Douglas Stein, PhD.



Cleary University ranks number one in Michigan for return on investment among private, nonprofit business schools. It is also first in Michigan for earnings one year post graduation and 10 years post graduation.