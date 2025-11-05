Cleary Grad From Fowlerville Has Successful Rug-Making Business

November 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University is shining a light on a Fowlerville graduate it says is now a “successful international entrepreneur”.



A release states “When Fowlerville High School student Everet Redman heard about the Early College Program through Cleary University, he thought, “why wouldn’t everyone take advantage of a free education?” One obstacle was grades, he learned, but Redman’s 4.0 GPA secured a spot for him at Cleary”.



While taking classes at the university, Redman, during a random TikTok search, came across a video on rug making. His fascination then led him to designing custom-made tuft rugs for his bedroom at home.



When his friends saw his talents, word began spreading and he decided to open The Tuft Treasury, his own rug-making business. The release states “It became an almost overnight success locally and within a few months, he was selling custom-designed rugs around the world”.



Redman commented “I did a little advertising through social media, but that was about it. I would tell customers, ‘just send me a photo of the design you want for your floor rug or wall hanging, and I will make it’”.



Cleary said customers have been giving him five-star reviews for his creations.



At graduation ceremonies last May, Cleary presented the Entrepreneurship Award to the 18-year-old associate’s degree recipient. Redman received the honor for “creating or planning a new product or process or business venture.”



Redman attributes much of his success to the courses he took at Cleary, which helped him further develop his entrepreneurial skills.



Redman said “More high school students should take advantage of the Early College Program through Cleary. I got my associate’s degree for free, it was a wonderful experience, I made some new friends, and I met a lot of cool professors. I’m always eager to learn new skills, innovate and create, and Cleary helped deepen my desire to explore new opportunities.”



Redman’s creations can be viewed on his website, www.tuftedtreasury.com. A link is provided.