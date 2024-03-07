Cleary University Eliminates Admission Process

March 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary is pleased to announce a new program where students automatically are admitted to the university without going through the admission process. Cleary Direct Connect virtually eliminates the entire application process and moves directly to enrollment steps.



“We are excited to offer this opportunity for graduating high school seniors to continue their education and simplify the college admission process at the same time,” announces Jeremy Walker, senior vice president of Enrollment Management at Cleary. “Applying to a college can be a stressful experience, and our goal is to minimize that anxiety by moving right ahead to a direct admission and the enrollment process.”



To attend Cleary, eligible students no longer will be required to complete an application and wait and worry for an acceptance letter. “Sometimes students don’t even apply because they think they won’t get in,” Walker points out. “Cleary eliminates that worry. We are eliminating those application barriers and application fees, too.



“In addition to providing faster access to an education from a top business school in the country, students can relax and enjoy their future academic journey, knowing they are going to great college and looking forward to that experience,” he adds.



Walker notes that the Cleary Admissions team will work alongside each student, preparing them for the next step in their education and helping eligible students secure financial aid and other scholarships.



Students must meet certain academic requirements to waive the admission process, Walker notes.





“Our goal is to make the college experience enriching, rewarding and enjoyable, and with Cleary Direct Connect, we can make this happen for our students.”



To be eligible for a direct admission at Cleary, students must live in Livingston County and meet the university’s minimum requirements. It’s that simple. Students won’t need to obtain letters of recommendation, write an essay or complete a lengthy application form.



“On an average, college applications can cost between $50 to $90 each, and students often apply to many colleges. The direct admit process will save students hundreds of dollars, which is another added benefit for students who don’t have a lot of financial resources to apply to several colleges,” Walker explains. “And we’ve shortened the wait time to hear back regarding college acceptance.”



To find out more about Cleary Direct Connect, visit cleary.edu/admissions, call the university at 800.686.1883 or send an email to admissions@cleary.edu. An admissions representative will explain the process and how easy it will be for prospective students.