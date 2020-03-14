Cleary University Suspends In-Person Instruction

March 14, 2020

A local college university says it’s closely monitoring the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic and taking a high level of caution.



Due to the recent expansion of confirmed cases in the state of Michigan, all in-person instruction and classroom settings have been suspended at Cleary University’s campus in Genoa Township. The university says it’s focused on making the transition to distance learning and the suspension is effective until April 6th. Officials say they will re-evaluate the decision on an ongoing basis and share information as it becomes available. The university is however promoting social distancing. Students can return to their permanent place of residence but for those not able to go home, the university says they’ll continue to fully support students in residence halls and dining facilities. However, they are limiting communal dining and enabling students to take food to residential halls.



Meanwhile, all events have been canceled until April 6th and the university says it will make a determination about large-scale events as the situation unfolds. As for athletics, all non-conference and conference games have been suspended until April 6th. More information can be found at through the link.