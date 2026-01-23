Cleary University Bringing Back Girls in Sports Free Clinic

January 23, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Cleary University Athletics is hosting its Second Annual Girls in Sports Free Clinic next Sunday, Feb. 1 from 10am to 12:30pm. Registration will open up at 9:30 that morning. The clinic is taking place at the Cleary University Wellness Center on Grand Oaks Drive.



Participants will get the opportunity to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, while also working closely with Cleary University coaches and student-athletes from soccer, basketball, golf, and softball teams.



“The response to our first Girls in Sports Clinic was incredible,” said Leanne Nichols, Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine. “Families asked us almost immediately if we would bring it back. We’re excited to offer this event again and continue showing young girls that athletics can be a powerful place to build confidence, leadership, and lifelong healthy habits.”



The clinic is designed for athletes of all experience levels and aims to celebrate the impact of sports on girls and women while encouraging participation at a young age.



“There was so much energy and enthusiasm last year,” Nichols added. “Seeing the girls connect with our student-athletes and leave feeling empowered is exactly why this event matters.”



The event is free and open to the public, though advance registration is encouraged.



For more information, contact Leanne Nichols at lnichols@cleary.edu.