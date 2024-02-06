Cleary University Names New Board Members

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University has named three new members to its Board of Trustees.



The newly appointed members include Joseph Hamway, Robert Richards, and Taylor Webster (pictured left to right).



Joseph Hamway is Vice President and Principal of the Industrial Division of Signature Associates in Southfield, a full-service commercial real estate firm.



Richards’ career is said to have encompassed seven uniquely different industries and five continents, including successfully designing and implementing innovative manufacturing and quality improvement strategies.



Webster brings more than 10 years of experience in public and large corporate accounting settings.



