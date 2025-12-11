Cleary University Named "Best for Vets" Four Years in a Row

December 11, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Cleary University, for the fourth consecutive year, has been named a top "Best for Vets" school in the United States. Only 10 universities statewide have earned this honor from the Military Times, known as a trusted source for veterans and their families.



Military Times has also ranked Cleary #68 in the country after collecting data from a college survey. The survey evaluates graduation rates, student support services, as well as affordability and academic quality. Executive Director Jon Simkins says the ranking has helped service members find schools over the last 15 years.



Meanwhile, Cleary has also earned Gold Level Veteran-Friendly status four years in a row from The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. The gold certification is the highest level of recognition in Michigan for veteran-focused services and programs. MVAA Director Brian Love says this award reflects innovative programming and leadership in creating a welcoming, resource-rich environment.



Cleary offers a 50 percent tuition match up to $1,000 a semester for veterans and members of the military. The university also offers 60 college credits for each year of active military service. Cleary has a Veterans Resource Center available, plus peer support, career advising and counseling services. Along with a student veteran organization, there's also a dedicated veteran's coordinator on campus.



To learn more about the services Cleary University offers veterans and members of the military reach out to:

800-686-1883 or veterans@cleary.edu



Review the full 2025 ranking of "Best for Vets" in the United States at:

bestforvets.militarytimes.com/colleges