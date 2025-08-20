Cleary University Athletics Now Includes Women's Wrestling

August 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is adding women’s wrestling to their athletics program.



The team’s first season will kick off in the fall of 2026. Cleary said they will compete in the WHAC.



“This new opportunity to add women’s wrestling reflects our continued commitment to providing a well-balanced student athlete experience and expanding our presence in the WHAC and the NAIA level,” Director of Athletics Max Ballinger said.



Women’s sports, including collegiate wrestling, have seen an increase in popularity over the last few years, the university said. Women’s high school wrestling has more than 50,000 participants across 46 states, prompting colleges to add the sport to their athletics program. There are more than 140 women’s college wrestling programs in the country, including 47 in the NAIA.



“With so much momentum building for women’s wrestling across the country, it made sense for Cleary to add this sport,” Ballinger said.



Women’s wrestling isn’t the only sport being added to the university. It recently announced that co-ed competitive dance is also being offered, with their first season set for the 2026-27 year.