Cleary University Announces Professor of the Year

May 28, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



All votes are in. Cleary University’s Professor of the Year is from Fowlerville.



Jason McKinley is taking home the big award this year. He’s recognized as an exceptional educator who demonstrates outstanding teaching while also making a lasting impact on his students.



Since joining the faculty at Cleary in 2011, McKinley has taught 26 unique courses to more than 1,300 students.



“I’m always looking for creative ways to incorporate critical thinking, ethics, the power of effective communication and leadership techniques into our classroom discussions,” said McKinley. “I constantly challenge perspectives so students will see both sides of an issue.”



McKinley’s classes include business, technology, philosophy, integrating AI tools in data foundations and critical thinking courses.



Other Catamount award recipients include:



● Staff of the Year: Leanne Nichols (Howell), assistant athletic director for sports medicine: recognized for placing students first, exhibiting collaboration in her work, and always finding a way through adversity



● Coach of the Year: Drew Maki (Brighton), head baseball coach: demonstrated exceptional leadership,

dedication and commitment to inspiring and guiding the team



● Female Athletes of the Year: Izzy Dugal (Waterford), women’s basketball, and Evalyn Cole (Elsie), women’s soccer: demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, sportsmanship and academic achievement



● Male Athlete of the Year: Bennett Sheppard (Pinckney), ACHA hockey: recognized as an outstanding athlete who demonstrates exceptional skill, dedication, sportsmanship and achievement in his sport



● Female Champion of Character: Ashland Particka (Ovid), women’s softball: elevated the community by inspiring others and fostering a positive environment on the court



● Male Champion of Character: Howie Hammond (Flint), men’s bowling: honored for elevating the community by inspiring others, fostering a positive environment and serving as a strong role model in the classroom and in his sport