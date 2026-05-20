Cleary University Announces New Detroit Location

May 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is moving its Detroit Learning Center to a new location. The school this week announced it is relocating its existing operations to what's called the Jefferson Hub -- or JHub – which offers high-tech meeting rooms with 4-k video capabilities, collaborative workspaces and shared lounges.



“The space is basically going to be used for our staff and faculty. There is a large classroom that is located within the site as well, that we’ll be utilizing for our students to take classes during the week. So, in the evenings, we’ll be able to utilize that space,” says Jeremy Walker, chief operating officer at Cleary University.



“We have a large population of students that we service in Detroit already,” he added. “We’ve graduated thousands of students out of the Detroit area through the public safety sector. This allows them a little bit easier access to the classroom and the staff that is there to support those individuals as well.”



Housed in the historic former Thomas Jefferson School at 950 Selden Street —originally built in 1922 and recently modernized — JHub offers what Cleary describes as a dynamic and professional environment designed to foster innovation, connection and collaboration.



In addition to supporting academic programs, the new space will create expanded opportunities for Cleary to host networking events, alumni gatherings, professional workshops, community partnerships and programming in the heart of Detroit.



“The big point of us moving into this space is, again, to support our local students and alumni that are in the area, which is thousands of students that we service, from alumni to current students,” Walker added.



“It’s a great opportunity for us, as well as us being able to support the community and have a bigger presence in Detroit.”



Cleary University will share additional details about the transition in the coming weeks. An open house event also will be announced, providing students, alumni, partners and community members an opportunity to tour the new space and experience the JHub environment firsthand.