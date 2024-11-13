Cleary University Announces Expansion of Program to Directly Admit Eligible Michigan High School Students

November 13, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is expanding its Cleary Direct Connect program, which will allow Michigan high school graduates that meet requirements to be automatically admitted to the university and bypass the admission process.



Eligible Michigan students won’t need to fill out an application and wait for acceptance, the university announced.



“Sometimes students don’t even apply because they think they won’t get in,” Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management at Cleary Jeremy Walker said. “Cleary eliminates that worry. We are eliminating those application barriers and application fees, too.”



The admissions department will work with students as they transition to the university, along with helping with financial aid and scholarships.



To be eligible for direct admission, students must meet the minimum requirement of the university and live in Michigan.



Cleary also announced that “the university awards approximately $10 million in student scholarships every year. Almost 100 percent of first time, full-time Cleary students receive institutional aid, averaging more than $10,500 per student.



More information can be found at cleary.edu/admissions, by calling 800-686-1883 or emailing admissions@cleary.edu.