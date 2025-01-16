Cleary University, Ann Arbor Symphony Presenting Second Free Concert

January 16, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is hosting a second concert as part of their partnership with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.



“Harmony in the Chill,” a woodwind quintet performance, is Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Cleary Commons.



“Experience the dynamic interplay and technical mastery that defines chamber music,” the release said.



The concert will have a social hour beginning at 6 p.m. There will be light snacks and refreshments, along with beer and wine available for purchase.



The concert is free and open to the public. Donations to support future concerts are appreciated.



A third concert will take place on April 11. It will feature the symphony’s string quartet.



The first concert, “Frost and Fanfare,” featured the symphony’s brass quintet playing holiday favorites on Dec. 13.



(photo credit: Cleary University)