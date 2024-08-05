Cleary Univ. Offering Multiple Scholarship Opportunities

August 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is offering several different scholarships to boost enrollment on top of its Direct Connect program to streamline the application process for local high schoolers.



"It's for students who are graduating with strong GPAs, they're automatically enrolled in the program. They just have to give us a call so we can finalize their financial aid," says Dr. Alan Drimmer, president of Cleary.



Cleary also offers what's called the Cougar Country Promise.



"That allows students to attend Cleary at a highly reduced cost, or even at no cost, depending on what somebody's family situation is," Drimmer told WHMI News.



"We also have new scholarships for working adults. We have scholarships for first responders as well."



And anyone working at a company belonging to the Livingston County Chamber of Commerce, also can receive a 30-percent scholarship to Cleary.



Click the links below for more information.