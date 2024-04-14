Cleary Univ. Names Nguyen New CFO

April 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Alan Drimmer, PhD, president of Cleary University, is pleased to welcome Hoa Nguyen as the school’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Monday, April 15.



“After an extensive search process spanning over a year, we have found the right person for the position,” Dr. Drimmer announces. “Hoa brings a wealth of experience and expertise in financial leadership, particularly in higher education.”



Nguyen earned his MBA from the University of Detroit in 1991, and for the past 22 years, he has served in various senior leadership positions across the country. His most recent role was Chief Strategy and Finance Officer at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, where he also held the position of Vice President of Finance and Business Affairs. Prior to this role, Nguyen was Vice President for Finance and Administration at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania. He also worked in administrative leadership positions at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana; Our Lady of the Lake College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Lansing Community College.



In addition to his senior leadership positions, Nguyen served as an adjunct professor at Olivet College in Olivet, Northwood University in Midland, and Heidelberg University.



His commitment to education extends far beyond the university walls, as evidenced by his appointment by Governor John Engler to serve on the Michigan Commission on Asia in the Schools as a financial specialist, an unpaid position.



“Hoa brings to Cleary many attributes, including strong expertise in dealing with the challenges universities are facing today as we adapt to an increasing number of fiscal changes,” Dr. Drimmer finds. “I am confident that Hoa's experience and dedication to academic excellence

will contribute tremendously to Cleary University's continued success and growth.”



As Cleary’s CFO, Nguyen will report directly to President Drimmer. Nguyen will be responsible for providing strategic financial leadership and executive level guidance for all financial aspects of the university. He will oversee all university budgets, accounting and financial analysis and reporting functions.



“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Cleary’s next CFO,” reports Nguyen. “President Drimmer, the board, faculty, staff and students have built a solid foundation for Cleary to emerge as a leader in a challenging higher education market today. I look forward to being part of this continued emergence and success to ensure Cleary’s sustainability.”



Nguyen takes over the CFO position from Jeff Eubank who served as Cleary’s Interim CFO for the past year.