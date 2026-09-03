Cleary U to host Livingston County College Fair; 50 Schools Expected

September 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University will serve as the host site for the Livingston County College Fair Thursday, September 24.



It will run from 6 pm to 8 pm in Cleary Commons, located at 3750 Cleary Drive, off Grand River Avenue west of Latson Road in Howell.



Students can talk one-on-one with each school and learn about academic offerings, financial aid, scholarships, career prospects, student clubs and organizations, athletics, campus life and much more. Military recruiters also will be on site.



Organizations represented include: Adrian College, Air Force & Air National Guard, Albion College, Alma College, Aquinas College, Army National Guard, Baker College, Blackstone Institute of Technology, Calvin College, Central Michigan University, Cleary University, College for Creative Studies, Eastern Michigan University, Ferris State University, Grand Canyon University, Grand Valley State University, Hope College, Jackson College, Kalamazoo College, Kettering University, Lake Superior State University, Lansing Community College, Lawrence Technological University, Madonna University, The Marines, MI Student Aid, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, Motion Picture Institute, Northern Michigan University, Northwood University, Nova Southeastern University, Oakland University, Saginaw Valley State University, Schoolcraft College, Spring Arbor University, The University of Alabama, University of Cincinnati, University of Detroit Mercy, University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, University of Michigan - Dearborn, University of Michigan - Flint, University of Olivet, Valparaiso University, Washtenaw Community College, Wayne State University, Western Michigan University and Xavier University.



The event is free and open to the entire community. To register for the fair and find directions to Cleary University, visit the link below.