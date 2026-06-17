Cleary U Seeks Golfers, Sponsors for Annual Big Cat Golf Classic

June 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University will host its 11th annual Big Cat Golf Classic, Friday, July 17 at Chemung Hills Golf Course in Howell. Proceeds will support Cleary’s athletic program and its athletes.



According to a release, registration opens at 8 am, with a shotgun start at 9 am. Cost for a foursome is $600 and includes 18 holes of golf, continental breakfast, lunch, a steak dinner, two beverage tickets, prizes throughout the day and a silent auction.



Individual golfers also are welcome at a cost of $150, and they will receive the same package as a foursome.



All golfers are entered into these contests: closest to the pin, longest drive, and hole in one. They also can purchase 50/50 tickets.



Everyone in the community is invited to participate in the Big Cat Golf Classic and support Cleary athletics. Format is a four-person scramble.



Cleary welcomes sponsors for the following: hole sponsor, clubhouse sponsor, beverage cart sponsor and presenting sponsor. For details on these sponsorships, send an email to mballinger@cleary.edu.



“Proceeds from this event support the rising expenses associated with Cleary’s growing athletic department and ensures student athletes have the necessary financial and academic services for success on and off the field,” reports Max Ballinger, Cleary’s athletic director.



“For the last 10 years, our community has been overwhelmingly generous in its support of the Big Cat Classic. Thanks to this support, we can provide the assistance our student athletes need.”



To reserve a spot at Cleary’s Big Cat Classic, visit the link below, or send an email to mballinger@cleary.edu.