Cleary U Picks Fowlerville Man as VP of Advancement

July 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University announces Jay Redman has been selected as Vice President of Advancement. He will lead all of Cleary’s advancement efforts to expand philanthropic support, strengthen alumni connections, and build sustaining community partnerships, according to a release.



“As Cleary approaches its 150th anniversary celebration in a few short years, we are planning our first ever comprehensive capital campaign and need a visionary like Jay to lead this historical initiative,” reports Dr. Alan Drimmer, president of Cleary University.



Redman brings to Cleary nearly a decade of experience in higher education advancement, with leadership roles in development, alumni relations, annual giving, athletic fundraising and strategic philanthropy.



Before joining Cleary, he served as Director of Development – Strategy and Research at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield.



Redman earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration, a master of science degree in technical and professional communication, and a graduate certificate in sports communication – all from Lawrence Tech.



"I'm honored to join Cleary University at such an exciting time,” reports Redman. “I believe the strongest universities are built through meaningful relationships, shared purpose, and a community that invests in its students. I look forward to connecting with our alumni, donors, corporate partners, and friends as we work together to create opportunities that prepare the next generation of leaders. Every meaningful partnership begins with a conversation, and I look forward to having those conversations across our community."



Redman and his wife are Livingston County residents, calling Fowlerville their home.