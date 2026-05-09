Cleary U Partners with LEAD Prep Academy

May 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University this week announced a new partnership with LEAD Prep Academy, powered by the L.E.A.D Foundation and the Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton, creating what the schools calls a pathway for student-athletes to pursue a college education while continuing their athletic development.



Through this multi-year agreement, according to Cleary, LEAD Prep Academy football players—known as The Kings—will enroll at Cleary University as traditional students and work toward earning their associate’s degree.



The partnership is designed to support academic success, personal growth, and career readiness for student-athletes preparing for the next level.



LEAD Prep Academy is known for its commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the field, providing opportunities for exposure, skill development, and academic advancement. This collaboration strengthens that mission by ensuring athletes have access to a high-quality college education and a supportive campus environment.



“Cleary University is committed to meeting students where they are and helping them build a strong foundation for their future,” reports Alan Drimmer, PhD, president and CEO of Cleary. “This partnership with LEAD Prep Academy allows us to extend that mission to a group of driven student-athletes who are focused on both their academic and athletic goals. We’re excited to welcome The Kings to campus and support their journey toward success.”



“We are excited to partner with Cleary University,” says Eric Figurski, athletic director at LEAD Prep Academy. “Through this partnership, the academic and college experience will be fully integrated into our program – part of a complete model designed to prepare student-athletes for a new era of college athletics.”



Photo:



From left: Kelly Genei, Cleary University Dean of Undergraduate Studies; Kevin Pnacek, Cleary Director of Enrollment Management; Jeremy Walker, Cleary Chief Operations Officer; Eric Figurski, LEAD Prep Academy Athletic Director; Louis Adams, Lead Prep Academy General Manager; Lonnie Pries, Cleary Chief Student Affairs Officer; Christopher Davis, Cleary Chief Academic Officer; Alan Drimmer, Cleary President & CEO; Rodney Goble, Legacy Center Owner; JoAnn Ross, Cleary VP of Financial Aid; and Megan Temby, Cleary VP of Finance.