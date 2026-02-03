Cleary U Names Dino Hernandez Senior VP of Advancement

February 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University recently named Dino M. Hernandez Senior Vice President of Advancement, a newly created position responsible for designing and implementing comprehensive institutional advancement programs, as well as increasing constituent involvement and fundraising outcomes, according to the school.



“This senior leadership position is critical for Cleary as we strategically focus on growing private giving to the institution over the next seven years,” reports Cleary President Dr. Alan Drimmer.



“The university is preparing for its first ever comprehensive campaign as we begin planning for our 150th anniversary celebration in 2033. I am confident that Dino and his team will lead this historical initiative to record-breaking success for Cleary.



“Our key targets for the next several years involve developing meaningful philanthropic partnerships with individuals, local and national foundations and corporations; strengthening stewardship and alumni engagement as well as advancement communications; and implementing best standards and practices,” Dr. Drimmer added.



According to a release, Hernandez brings to Cleary more than 30 years of fundraising and progressive leadership experience in higher education advancement. He previously served as Vice President of College Advancement and Executive Director of the Northwestern Michigan College Foundation where he increased the pipeline of gift activity and led efforts to conduct a campaign feasibility study and planning for the organization’s 75th anniversary.



“Cleary University is entering an exciting and important period in its history,” Hernandez points out. “I am deeply honored to join President Drimmer and the leadership team at this pivotal time as the university prepares for its first ever comprehensive campaign and its 150th anniversary. Together, we will strengthen a culture of engagement and philanthropy that expands opportunity for students and secures Cleary’s future for generations to come.”



Prior to this role, Hernandez served as Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs at the University of The Bahamas and Executive Director of the Canadian Friends of the University of The Bahamas located in Montreal, Canada. He also established and served as the founding Executive Director of the University of The Bahamas United States Foundation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Thanks to financial support from the foundation, the northern-most campus of the university on Grand Bahama Island, which was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, was rebuilt.



Hernandez’ experience also includes serving as Vice President for Advancement at Notre Dame de Namur University, where he launched the Campaign to Save Ralston Hall and secured $6 million, the largest gift in the university’s history. The campaign ultimately raised more than $20.2 million in less than two years.



Prior to these national and international roles, Hernandez served at Lawrence Technological University, where he led two successful comprehensive capital campaigns, raising $46.6 million for one and $100 million for the second. During that time, he managed university advancement, major gifts, annual giving, alumni relations, corporate and foundation development, and advancement communications.



Hernandez earned an Executive Master’s degree in Leadership from The McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University in Washington DC; completed a Management Certificate Program at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA; and earned a Bachelor of Arts in History at Wayne State University in Detroit.