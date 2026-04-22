Cleary U Hosts 2nd Annual Catamount Awards

April 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University recently doled out its second annual Catamount awards, recognizing faculty, students, coaches and staff for their outstanding achievements.



The Student Athlete Leadership Team -- or SALT -- hosted the event to celebrate those who embody the spirit of Cleary University through their leadership and academic excellence.



Here are the award recipients:



● Professor of the Year: Jason McKinley was recognized as an exceptional educator who demonstrates outstanding teaching, inspires students and makes a lasting impact through his dedication, creativity and support for student success



● Staff of the Year: Leanne Nichols, assistant athletic director for sports medicine, was recognized for placing students first, exhibiting collaboration in her work, and always finding a way through adversity



● Coach of the Year: Drew Maki, head baseball coach, was honored for demonstrating exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to inspiring and guiding the team



● Female Athletes of the Year: Izzy Dugal, women’s basketball, and Evalyn Cole, women’s soccer, earned this award for demonstrating exceptional skill, dedication, sportsmanship and academic achievement in their sports



● Male Athlete of the Year: Bennett Sheppard, ACHA hockey, was recognized as an outstanding athlete who demonstrates exceptional skill, dedication, sportsmanship and achievement in his sport



● Female Champion of Character: Ashland Particka, women’s softball, received this award for elevating the community, inspiring others, and fostering a positive environment on the field



● Male Champion of Character: Howie Hammond, men’s bowling, was honored for elevating the community, inspiring others, fostering a positive environment and serving as a strong role model in the classroom and in his sport



● Cleary Spirit Award: Bryce Owens, men’s bowling, received this award for embodying school pride, enthusiasm and dedication; and inspiring others through his unwavering Cleary spirit.



● Best Team Moment Award: Home hockey overtime win vs. Indiana Tech, recognizing teams, individual athletes and coaches who came together to overcome a challenge, achieve a major goal or demonstrate outstanding synergy.



● Funniest Coach Moment: Assistant Baseball Coach Nic Olson talking about never getting sick and getting sick eight hours later.



● Student Leader Award: Chase Palmer, student ambassador and men’s baseball athlete, received this award for demonstrating exceptional leadership and initiative, and for having a positive impact on his peers and community



● Female Brighten Your Day Award: Izzy Dugal, women’s basketball, was recognized for her positivity, kindness and uplifting spirit that consistently brings joy to those around her. She makes campus life brighter with her smile, encouragement and genuine care for others



● Male Brighton Your Day Award: Tim Kewley, men’s basketball, received this award for his positivity, kindness and uplifting spirit that consistently brings joy to those around him. He makes campus life brighter with his smile, encouragement and genuine care for others



● Club of Year: Ignite, a Christ-based student group



● Female Academic Excellence Sports Team: Women’s Softball (3.65)



● Male Academic Excellence Sports Team: Men’s Hockey (3.55)



● Ripple Effect Award: Ricky Flowers, Charter Bus Driver, recognized for his contagious enthusiasm, hard work, diligence and genuine concern for the campus community, which he exhibits every day on the job



● Ryan Mosher Courage Award: Brian Charnetski, help desk technician, a staff member who embodies the same strength, compassion and resilience shown by the award’s namesake Cleary Wrestler, who passed away unexpectedly in late October 2024.



SALT, the organization sponsoring the Catamounts, connects student athletes of Cleary through different on-campus experiences, according to a release. The group promotes the five core values of the NAIA: Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Sportsmanship, and Servant Leadership. SALT also focuses on promoting community service, academic success, and the University’s mission.



SALT members Chase Palmer, Emily Krampitz, Summer Smith, Courtney Witten, Ashland Particka and Grace Capling presented the Catamount Awards under advisement by Chief Student Affairs Officer Lonnie Pries and Student Life Coordinator Kylie Walker.