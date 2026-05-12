Cleary U Graduates Largest Class in School History

May 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



This year's graduating class at Cleary University of 580 students was the largest in the school's 143-year history.



“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you,” announced Cleary President Alan Drimmer, PhD, as he welcomed the graduates at Eastern Michigan University’s George Gervan GameAbove Center, the location of this year’s commencement ceremony. “You are our greatest achievement,” he said.



“Cleary opened its doors in 1883 in Ypsilanti across the street from Eastern Michigan University,” he noted. “This is when Patrick Roger Cleary established a school where students could develop practical skills for the world of work. Generations have passed through our doors with a story of success to tell, and today, 143 years later, Cleary’s vision remains the same - we are here to prepare students for what the work force needs.”



John Lundin, president and CEO of Howell-based Chem-Trend LP, was the keynote speaker. Lundin earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleary in 2001.



“It is curiosity and humility that will drive your success,” he said to the graduates. “Keep these close to you and you will be unstoppable.”



He shared his own personal story of his career path that eventually led him to earning a degree from Cleary.



“I was accepted to a prestigious music school but didn’t have the money to go.” Instead, he moved from job to job, hoping to find what suited him best. “I had 11 different jobs between the ages of 18 and 21,” he admits. Finally, “I took a job selling adhesives … glue! I wasn’t very good at it,” but it was his grit and determination that led him rapidly on the road to a successful career. “I dug in and learned everything possible about the products I was selling, I met some very smart people along the way, and I started having some success,” he acknowledges.



Lundin, at the age of 32, enrolled at Cleary to obtain a bachelor’s degree.



“I was married, I had two young daughters, and we had purchased a home I wasn’t sure we could afford. I was in a high-paying job at a company that was about to be sold, and I might be out of work and without a degree.”



“I took a lot of career risks, and through all of my experiences, I have become a better leader and better at hiring the right employees. Cleary unlocked a bigger and brighter future for me,” he said to the crowd in attendance.



He also pointed out to graduates what employers today are looking for.



“They want the attributes of The Cleary Mind™” - critical and creative thinking, effective and persuasive communication skills, problem-solving skills, ethical leadership and an entrepreneurial spirit.



“As Cleary graduates, you are better prepared than most graduates,” he announced. “The world indeed is your oyster! I am John Lundin, and I am a proud Cleary graduate!” he concluded.



Cleary commencement ceremonies also included presenting an honorary doctorate degree to Jeff Doyle, president of Doyle Homes in Brighton, a custom home-building and remodeling company serving Brighton, Hartland, Howell, Milford, Pinckney and South Lyon; and Lt. Mark Young, a 39-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department.



Cleary also awarded the following student honors:



President’s Award: Jonathan Bibbs, Detroit, an officer with the Detroit police department’s special response team, for demonstrating overall excellence in teamwork, scholarship, communication and presentation skills, and integration and application of coursework into the business world.



Graduate Leadership Award: Peter Houston, Howell, for demonstrating superior leadership in teamwork, scholarship, and communication and presentation skills. Houston obtained his bachelor’s degree in corporate finance - overall 4.0 GPA, and a master’s degree in strategic leadership also with an overall GPA of 4.0.



Anne McKenny University Service Award: Summer Morrill, Three Rivers, for demonstrating dedication, leadership, commitment to community, volunteerism, integrity, stewardship, selflessness and passion for service. Morrill graduated one full year early, after completing a bachelor’s degree in project management. She already has started working toward her master’s degree at Cleary in strategic leadership.



Business Innovation Award: Emma Smith, Flat Rock, for initiating or creating an improvement to a business process or product within an existing company, organization or nonprofit institution. She completed a bachelor’s degree in human resource management.



DECA Stole recipients: Cristina De Miguel Arandiga, Spain; Aliya Farrand, Fowlerville; Jacob Haley, Flint; Macie Mullins, Brooklyn; Emma Smith, Flat Rock; Olivia Williams, Nashville, MI



DECA Honor Cord recipients: Preston Auld, Grosse Pointe; Allison Davis, Fowlerville; Summer Morrill, Three Rivers; Wayne Taiman, Dearborn



Cleary Catamount award recipients:



· Jason McKinley of Fowlerville: Professor of the Year

· Leanne Nichols of Howell: Staff of the Year (assistant athletic director)

· Drew Maki of Brighton: Coach of the Year (men’s head baseball coach)

· Izzy Dugal of Waterford: Female Athlete of the Year (women’s basketball)

· Evalyn Cole of Elsie: Female Athlete of the Year (women’s soccer)

· Bennett Sheppard of Pinckney: Male Athlete of the Year (hockey)

· Chase Palmer of Macomb: Student Leader Award





Photo #1: Jeff Doyle receiving honorary doctorate degree (left is Nick Quigley, chairman of the Cleary board, right is Alan Drimmer, Cleary president)



Photo #2: Alan Drimmer speaking to the graduates



Photo #3: John Lundin, president and CEO of Chem-Trend, keynote speaker