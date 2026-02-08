Cleary to Host Community Blood Drive Feb. 12

February 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University will host a community blood drive open to the public Thursday, February 12. Everyone who donates will receive a $50 gift card.



The blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm in Classroom 3 of Cleary Commons, located on the school’s campus at 3750 Cleary Drive, off Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township.



According to the release, Michigan Blood Collection, the medical research organization conducting the drive, will use donations to help researchers develop cures for diseases and identify treatments for those afflicted with a medical illness. The blood collected will be used solely for research purposes.



The donation process takes approximately 15 minutes. One full unit (450ml) of blood will be drawn.



To prepare for the blood collection process, donors are reminded of the following:



• Eat a balanced meal and drink plenty of water. Hydration is critical.

• Get a good night’s sleep.

• Avoid alcohol, excessive caffeine and heavy exercise before you donate.

• Wear clothing with sleeves that you can roll up easily.

• Plan to remain at the observation table for about 10 minutes after you donate to ensure an easy recovery.

Light snacks and refreshments are available and recommended.



Donors can donate every eight weeks. Your body continuously makes new blood.



To make an appointment to donate blood at the Cleary University blood drive, visit the link below or send an email to donovivo@donovivo.com.