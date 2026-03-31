Cleary University To Host “A Totally 80s” Summerfest Party

March 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University will turn back time this coming June to celebrate “Totally 80s” Summerfest.



The fourth annual Summerfest fundraiser will take place Friday, June 12th from 6 to 10pm at Lake Trust Stadium, located on the Cleary University campus.



It’s described as “a blast from the past that features nostalgic music, food, drinks and plenty of high-energy fun, all to raise money for Cleary students needing financial assistance”.



Summerfest spotlights a night filled with pop culture moments from the 80s.



Guests are encouraged to dress in bold fashion styles such as giant shoulder pads, neon leg warmers, acid-wash jeans, tight pants, big hair, and the Blues Brothers’ coveted Ray-Bans - or just come as they are to celebrate summer at the stadium.



Summerfest will feature musical entertainment throughout the entire evening, food truck favorites and tastings from local vendors, craft brews and cocktails, and field games and arcade-style fun around the stadium.



Below is the evening’s schedule:



-Lake Trust Stadium gates open: 6 pm

-Food trucks and cocktails: 6 pm to 10 pm

-Music by Barelyon: 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm

-Headliners The Mega 80s: 8 pm to 9:30 pm



Tickets are $60 a person, or $30 for designated drivers. Admission includes the concerts, games, food and drink tastings (soft drinks for designated drivers). The entire community (age 21 and older) is invited.



Proceeds from Summerfest will support the Gift of Graduation, a Cleary scholarship to help students who are facing financial barriers close to graduation.



Cleary president Alan Drimmer said “Summerfest is more than just a great night out — it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate, and directly support student success. Last year, we had a crowd of hundreds enjoying the celebration; this year, with an 80s theme, incredible live music and great food and drinks, we expect an even larger crowd and the most fun yet!”



A link to purchase tickets is provided. More information is available in the attached release and event flyer.