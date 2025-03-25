Cleary University Summerfest Features Burgers, Booze, & Beats

March 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Burgers, Booze, and Beats will highlight Cleary University’s third annual Summerfest celebration in June.



Throughout the evening, guests can sample an assortment of burgers and other creative sliders served from food trucks including Tim’s Gourmet Sliders, Griff’s Grill, and Hickory BBQ & Grill.



Summerfest is open to the entire community – 21 years of age and older. It takes place on Friday, June 6th from 6 to 10pm at Lake Trust Stadium on Cleary’s campus in Genoa Township.



The cost is $60 a person, or $30 for designated drivers. Ticket price includes an assortment of creative sliders, sampling an array of boozy delights and signature cocktails (designated drivers can sip on unlimited soft drinks), and dancing to the musical beats of The Killer Flamingos performing on the Lake Trust Stadium stage. Country singer Kari Holmes kicks off the evening entertainment at 6:30pm.



Tim’s Gourmet Sliders in Detroit will elevate everyday sliders into extraordinary ones. Guests will savor these sliders one gourmet bite at a time.



Griff’s Grill, known as the “home of the slider,” is a local and family-owned establishment in downtown Howell serving irresistible and unique slider bites for all to enjoy.



Hickory BBQ & Grill in Brighton has won dozens of awards for the best hickory barbecue in Metro Detroit. Owner and Pit-master Dale Lockwood slowly infuses mouth-watering flavors into the most delicious, fresh meat using charcoal and hickory wood.



Along with sliders, guests can choose from more than a dozen festive and unique cocktails served by the Whiskey Chicks mixologists.



Proceeds from Burgers, Booze, and Beats will help support Cleary students needing financial assistance. The Gift of Graduation scholarship is used to help juniors and seniors who are close to completing their degree but have run out of funds.



“Education is one of the most powerful tools you can possess in your lifetime, but unfortunately, many Cleary students fall short of obtaining their degree because they face financial hardships,” explains Tom Egan, director of Development for Cleary. “With community support through events like Summerfest, Cleary can help these students complete their degree, and their dream of a college education.”



Below is the schedule for Summerfest at the Stadium:



-Stadium gates open: 6 pm

-Burgers and boozy cocktail tasting: 6 pm to 10 pm

-Beats of Kari Holmes: 6:30 pm to 7:15 pm

-More beats by headliner, The Killer Flamingos: 8 pm



Kari Holmes, a pop/country singer and songwriter, was named 2021 Entertainer of the Year at the Josie Music Awards.



To purchase tickets for Burgers, Booze and Beats, visit www.cleary.edu/summerfest2025/. That link is provided.



For sponsorship information and VIP tickets, contact Katee Cole at kcole@cleary.edu.