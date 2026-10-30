Livingston County High Schoolers Explore New Art Techniques At Cleary

October 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





High school art students from Brighton and Fowlerville had an opportunity to explore new art techniques at Cleary University during the “Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience”.



It’s a two-day workshop designed specifically for Livingston County high school students interested in unleashing their artistic talents and creativity - using the inspiration of internationally renowned artist Arthur Secunda.



Release Below:



Michigan professional artist and Brighton resident Jeff Von Buskirk conducted the hands-on educational experience for students who were “immersed” into the captivating world and life of Arthur Secunda. The largest collection of his art – some 350 pieces – is on display in the Arthur Secunda Museum at Cleary University, where the workshop took place.



During the two-day event, high school students from Brighton and Fowlerville toured the Secunda Museum, explored the intricacies of watercolor painting, linocut etching and printing, new techniques in collage creation, and other art mediums used by Secunda. Von Buskirk conducted several demonstrations of different techniques that students were able to try on their own. A large portion of the two days was dedicated to students creating their own original piece of artwork inspired by Secunda.



“Our goal through the Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience was for students to explore and express their own creativity, learn from and feel inspired by the works of Arthur Secunda, and apply this knowledge to their academic and career journey,” reports Brett Rogers, Cleary director of Marketing.



“It was great how focused and passionate the students were about their work,” Von Buskirk finds. “They really embraced what they observed from Arthur Secunda’s work and his artistic techniques, and I was impressed how they blended these techniques into their own unique piece of art.”



“This experience has opened my mind to different art techniques that I can try,” says Ava Christie, one of the Fowlerville High School art students who participated in the event. “I wanted to try something new, and the workshop gave me this opportunity.”



Gabriella Kierst, a Brighton High School art student, found the museum inspiring. “Arthur Secunda’s work gave me a lot of ideas for the piece I chose, which was a combination of watercolor and collage – two techniques he used.



“I liked looking at the work of another artist and how much he accomplished in an entire lifetime,” says Brighton art student Heidi Crandall.



“In school, I like to try different media in art, and I wanted this experience to broaden my horizons,” says Fowlerville art student AJ Borowiec.



“I want to have the freedom to work on my art and not be judged – that’s why I like this workshop. No one judges the art I do here,” finds Fowlerville art student Chloe Eisner.



“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and experiment with different techniques like the collages of Arthur Secunda. They inspired me,” finds Fowlerville art student Kristina Strohecker.



Cleary hosts four workshops a year for Livingston County students. Howell High School and Pinckney High School students will participate later in the school year.



Thanks to grant funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, the Community Foundation of Livingston County and the Community Foundation of southeast Michigan, Cleary is able to provide these workshops free of charge to Livingston County high school students in grades 9 to 12. The two days include a guided tour of the Arthur Secunda Museum, hands on demonstrations and education on different artistic techniques provided by Von Buskirk, and opportunities for students to try new art mediums and create their own artwork inspired by Secunda. Lunch, snacks and a free art supply kit are included in the workshop.



Arthur Secunda, an internationally acclaimed artist with roots in Michigan, traveled the world for nearly seven decades, purposefully to study a wide range of artistic techniques from the most renown talents. Through his journeys, he learned and mastered most art forms – lithographs, serigraphs, monotypes, etchings, collages, block prints, welded sculptures. Cleary University is the site of the Arthur Secunda Museum, where the largest collection of his works is exhibited.