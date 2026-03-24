Cleary University Hosts “A String Awakening” Free Concert

March 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Registration is open for “A String Awakening” free concert hosted by a local university.



Cleary University and the Arthur Secunda Museum will host “A String Awakening” concert on Friday, April 10th - featuring the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Aaron Berofsky Ensemble.



The evening begins with Secunda Social Hour at 6pm, a free interactive art experience for the entire family that focuses on aspects of renowned artist Arthur Secunda. His largest collection of art is located on the Cleary University campus.



Concert introductions begin at 6:30pm, followed by the concert at 7pm.



The Aaron Berofsky Ensemble, led by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Aaron Berofsky, is comprised of Alaina Bercilla, Timothy Michling, Kathryn Votapek and Megan Yip. They will perform selections including several pieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart such as: Duo for Violin and Viola in B-Flat Major, Quartet for Flute and Strings in C-Major, and Quartet for Oboe and Strings in F-Major.



Light snacks are provided. Beer and wine are available for purchase (with a credit card).



Donations are said to be welcome to help support the continuation of the concert series.



To reserve a seat, register via the provided link.



Cleary says concert-goers will find plenty of free parking, convenient entrance to Cleary Commons, handicap accessibility and ample seating. Cleary Commons is the first building on the right as you enter the university (off Grand River Avenue and west of Latson in Howell).



A release states:



“The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Public Chamber Series highlights small ensembles who perform beloved classical works and vibrant contemporary pieces in intimate community

venues. The series reflects the orchestra’s commitment to offering meaningful cultural experiences to students and the entire Livingston County community. Cleary University and the Arthur Secunda Museum are proud to partner with the Ann Arbor Symphony to bring world-class music and art close to home”.