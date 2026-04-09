Cleary Hosts Free Family Day At Arthur Secunda Museum

April 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free family day is being offered at a local university next month.



The Arthur Secunda Museum, located at Cleary University’s Livingston campus, will host its last Secunda Second Sunday for the season. It’s a day for families to tour the museum, explore Secunda’s enriching art and create a hands-on art project – free of charge.



The last Secunda Second Sunday until September will take place Sunday, May 10th from 1pm to 4pm. Parking is free, admission is free, the art project for kids is free, and the museum is wheelchair accessible.



A museum docent will provide a short tour of Secunda’s 350+ art pieces, the largest collection of his art in one location. Following the tour, kids can create their own art project.



To sign up for the May 10th event, send an email to sfischer@cleary.edu.



The Arthur Secunda Museum is located in the Chrysler Building on Cleary’s campus, 3750 Cleary Drive in Genoa Township - off Grand River and west of Latson Road.



In addition to Secunda Second Sundays, the museum staff hosts guided and unguided tours. Museum unguided tour hours are Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. If you have a small group interested in a guided tour, send an email to sfischer@cleary.edu to arrange a time.



Throughout the year, Cleary University hosts the “Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience,” for local high school students, a two-day free hands-on art experience.



Last year, art students from Brighton, Fowlerville, Hartland, Howell and Pinckney explored the intricacies of watercolor painting, linocut etching and printing, new techniques in collage creation, and other art mediums used by Secunda. A large portion of the two days was dedicated to students creating their own original piece of artwork inspired by Secunda.



Thanks to grant funding from the Michigan Arts & Culture Council, the Community Foundation of Livingston County and the Community Foundation of southeast Michigan, Cleary is able to provide the workshops free of charge to high school students in grades 9 to 12. The two days include a guided tour of the Arthur Secunda Museum, hands on demonstrations and education on different artistic techniques, and opportunities for students to try new art mediums and create their own artwork inspired by Secunda. Lunch, snacks and a free art supply kit are included in the workshop.



To learn more about the Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience for high school students, send an email to brogers@cleary.edu.





About the Arthur Secunda Museum:



"Arthur Secunda, an internationally acclaimed artist with roots in Michigan, traveled the world for nearly seven decades, purposefully to study a wide range of artistic techniques from the most renown talents. Through his journeys, he learned and mastered most art forms – lithographs, serigraphs, monotypes, etchings, collages, block prints, welded sculptures. He also was a distinguished printmaker and even made his own paper. Cleary University is the site of the Arthur Secunda Museum, where the largest collection of his works is exhibited. Secunda passed away in August 2022, but his legacy lives on at Cleary. Through grant funding, Cleary will honor the memory and life work of Secunda by continuing to collect, restore, maintain and most importantly, share the art of this American treasure with the entire community for many generations".