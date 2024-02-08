Cleary Online Master's Degree Recognized as Tops in US

February 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University has been named the ninth best school in the entire country for its online master’s degree program.



OnlineMastersDegrees.org ranked Cleary as one of the best schools in the US for the following:



• MBA online Leadership degree program: ranked ninth best school in the US

• MBA online degree program (in Michigan): ranked #9 in the entire state

• MBA online Human Resources program: ranked #15 in the country



When selecting the top schools for online master’s degree programs, OMD looks at accredited schools offering the best value, flexibility and cost. Many master’s students need to balance work, family and other responsibilities, making online learning a must-have option for colleges, reports OMD Co-Founder Kyle Darland.



OnlineMastersDegrees.org analyzed more than 7,700 accredited colleges and universities in the country using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and the institutions themselves. After the data was compiled, OMD’s data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools for each of the different master’s degree specialties.



The team evaluated student tuition costs, student-to-faculty ratio, student acceptance rate, academic counseling services, career placement services and more.



To be eligible for this designation, colleges or universities must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online master’s program in the ranking subject. Just 9 percent of US postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position, Darland finds.



Cleary University also has been named:



• one of the top schools in the country for its online bachelor’s degree in Business Management program (by University HQ)

• one of the best schools in Michigan for its master’s degree programs (by University HQ)

• one of the top schools in Michigan for best average starting salary two years post-graduation (by the US Department of Education)

• a top college in the US for debt-to-income ratio (by Wall Street Journal)

• a Gold Level Veteran-Friendly School two years in a row (by The Michigan Veterans Affair Agency)



Cleary University is proud to announce that its incoming student enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year was the largest since the school’s inception in 1883. Total student count was 1,050 students, an increase of 17 percent from last year. Cleary’s student population continues to increase every year.



“We attribute our success to many factors, particularly the alignment of our curriculum with the labor market,” reports Alan Drimmer, PhD, Cleary president. “Employers are seeking Cleary graduates because they are armed with The Cleary Mind attributes – critical and creative thinking, problem solving, effective communication, entrepreneurship, persuasion and ethical leadership. Our students are ready for the work world when they graduate from Cleary and it’s showing in our numbers.”



In addition to The Cleary Mind, the university is proud of its robust faculty who bring their real-world experiences into the classroom. Small class sizes, personalized attention, and learning opportunities from business leaders are just a few more reasons Cleary’s enrollment continues to climb, Dr. Drimmer notes.



“At OMD, we understand that prospective students want to make sure they choose a master’s degree program that gives them the best chance to get ahead in their careers, one that combines affordability, academic quality and study flexibility,” explains Darland. “That is why we developed user-friendly, research-based content. Our college rankings cover more than 100 master’s subjects and provide students with a simple, straightforward way to see which online programs deserve further consideration. We rank schools using the latest self-reported data schools provide to the US Department of Education,” he points out.



OnlineMastersDegrees.org connects students and working professionals with today's best and most affordable master's degree programs available online. OMD also creates and publishes expert-driven content for anyone seeking in-depth information on colleges and universities, degree programs and graduate certificates, financial aid and scholarships, and other areas related to higher education and career growth.