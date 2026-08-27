Cleary University Again Ranked A “Best Business College In Michigan”

August 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University has been named one of the best colleges for business in Michigan for the third consecutive year.



After conducting in-depth profiles on every college in America, Niche, considered the nation’s market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students, released its annual rankings.



Cleary was ranked #3 in Michigan for Best College for Business (behind the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, and Michigan State University).



This is the second year in a row Cleary has captured the #3 spot and the third consecutive year Niche ranked the university as a top business school (ranked #4 in Michigan in 2024).



Niche also ranked Cleary in the top 10 percent for Best College for Business in America.



Release:

The Best Colleges for Business rankings from Niche are based on a rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the US Department of Education and dozens of other public data sources, combined with 140 million reviews and survey responses from students, parents and residents. Niche reviews more than 1,000 colleges and universities in the US.



The goal of Niche is to provide accurate, transparent, comprehensive and credible information for millions of students and families to help them determine the school that best fits their needs. More than 50 million people used Niche last year.



In addition to securing a Best Business College ranking three years in a row, Cleary University received an A+ grade for safety, an A grade for diversity and an A- grade for best dorm from Niche.



Cleary receives A+ for safety

Schools that receive a high grade for safety report low crime rates, high student safety perceptions, low surrounding community crime and a small close-knit campus that fosters a secure environment. Cleary reported no crimes for the past two years. Cleary, along with local law enforcement organizations, compiles crime statistics and releases an annual security and fire safety report that details all crimes and safety issues, including alcohol and drug related arrests, residence hall violence and any other campus crimes.



Cleary University provides a 24/7 hotline for students to report safety concerns or emergencies at any time. This resource ensures continuous communication and support in case of urgent situations on campus.



Cleary receives A for diversity



Niche recognized Cleary as one of the Most Diverse Colleges in America. This ranking is based on the following: students come from many ethnic, racial and cultural backgrounds; the campus includes a strong international presence; students and faculty represent a large range of socioeconomic diversity; and the campus culture reflects and supports diversity.



Cleary receives A- for best dorm

The 2026 Best College Dorms are recognized for their outstanding campus housing that is safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices. Cleary also was named in the top 10 percent for Best College Dorms in America and #4 Best College Dorm in Michigan.



Cleary also was ranked:

• #6 for Best Small College in Michigan

• #7 for top private college in Michigan

• A top 10 private university in Michigan for affordability



Cleary also is proud to report it captured the number one spot in Michigan for its return on investment among private, nonprofit business schools (from The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity – FREOPP). According to FREOPP, Cleary also placed first in the state for earnings one year after graduation and 10 years after graduation.



Cleary President Alan Drimmer attributes the university’s high rankings to many factors, including the alignment of its curriculum with the labor market. “Employers want to hire Cleary graduates because they are ready for the work world. They are equipped with The Cleary Mind™ attributes (critical and creative thinking, problem solving, effective and persuasive communication, entrepreneurship and strong ethical leadership).



“Cleary University also is very proud that we award approximately $10 million in scholarships every year. About 98 percent of first time, full-time students will receive financial assistance,” Dr. Drimmer notes.



To review Cleary University’s rankings from Niche, visit the provided link.