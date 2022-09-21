Cleary University Announces New Head Esports Coach

September 21, 2022

A local university names its new head coach.



Cleary University in Genoa Township announced that Nathan Benton was selected as its new head coach for its Esports team. Benton served as assistant head coach of Esports at Oakland University at Auburn Hills for the past two years where he was in charge of securing top-tier collegiate leagues and events for the school.



Benton says that he is very excited to join the Esports team at Cleary. He’s had a love for video games and education most of his life and now he can give back to the community in a way that combines both passions. Esports are video games played in an organized, competitive environment.



Cleary is one of only a few universities to offer Esports. Esports draws a new breed of students that normally wouldn’t compete in athletics. Student-athletes compete in games such as Valorant, Call of Duty Cold War, Hearthstone, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Overwatch and League of Legends.



The Esports team at Cleary is comprised of 23 student-athletes from across the country and Canada. The students are driven individuals who have high GPAs, high test scores and high graduation rates. Through Esports, they learn teamwork, camaraderie, school pride, time management and leadership.



