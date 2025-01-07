Cleary Names Four New Executive Leaders To Board Of Trustees

January 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University in Genoa Township is welcoming four new members to its Board of Trustees



Those new members - pictured left to right, top to bottom – include Steve Hoeft, Mike Mast, John O’Malley, and Phillip Weaver.



Steve Hoeft is President of the Bridgestone Americas Commercial Truck Group. (Bridgestone Americas, Inc, is the US-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber with more than 45,000 employees across the world). Hoeft joined the organization eight years ago and served concurrently in two different COO roles before taking over as president of the commercial truck group in 2022. During his 30+ year career, Hoeft has held a variety of corporate leadership positions including Principal Consultant at Execution Specialists Group (ESG), Senior Vice President and General Manager for The Brink’s Company, Vice President of Commercial Operations and Market Growth Strategy for Advance Auto Parts, and Vice President for Corporate Express (now Staples). While pursuing his undergraduate degree, he started a local company – Discount Office Supply – that eventually was sold to Corporate Express. Hoeft attended middle school and high school in Howell, and is a proud graduate of Cleary University, earning a BBA. He completed his MBA at the University of Michigan – Ross School of Business. Hoeft was the keynote speaker at Cleary’s graduation ceremony last May.



Hoeft said “Thanks to Cleary, I learned the value of an education. As President of the Bridgestone Americas Commercial Truck Group, I understand the complexity of building a successful organization, and I treasure my education from Cleary. I received a rock-solid foundation for my career.”





Mike Mast has served as Principal Group Program Manager for Microsoft Education for the past six years. In this position, he focuses on driving growth in Microsoft education through technology interoperability and partnerships. The Brighton resident has more than 30 years of experience in software product development with a focus on advancing education technology. Prior to Microsoft, Mast worked as a vice president in platform strategy and in product development for Blackboard Learn, an organization that helps more than one million educators and learners achieve their goals through data-informed experiences. He also worked at Xythos Software as Director of Product Development, and Oracle as Director of Product Strategy. Mast earned his BS in Computer Science from the University of Michigan, and is a member of the board of directors for 1EdTech Consortium, a leading member-led nonprofit edtech partnership designed to accelerate the digital transformation of learning.

Mast said "I am impressed with Cleary’s mission and the remarkable work the university undertakes to offer an accelerated degree pathway program for first responders. The school’s unique approach in recognizing work and life experience in these programs is truly commendable. Cleary provides students with a well-rounded skill set, including leadership, critical thinking and practical business knowledge, ensuring students are equipped to excel in a constantly evolving environment. I am excited to be part of such a thriving, innovative organization.”





John O'Malley MSA, MBA, FACHE, has served as President of Trinity Health Livingston since 2016. His career in health care executive leadership encompasses more than 25 years. Prior to his current position, O’Malley was CEO of Select Specialty Hospital, a St. Joseph Mercy facility in Ann Arbor. His extensive experience in health care administration also includes St. John Providence Health System, where he served as a vice president and operations leader. O’Malley received his BBA in Accounting, Finance and Management from Western Michigan University; his MSA in Health Administration from Central Michigan University; and his MBA in Finance and Management from Wayne State University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). At Cleary University’s 2024 graduation ceremony, O’Malley was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in science.



O’Malley said “Working together with Cleary University has been a great opportunity for Trinity Health. We are bringing more jobs into this community, and Cleary is preparing its students for these positions in the business side of health care. The university focuses on effective communication, how to share ideas, how to problem solve and how to think as an entrepreneur – all of the skills health care institutions need, and all of the attributes of The Cleary Mind. Our world is changing, and businesses are looking for employees who are prepared to contribute to the workforce; Cleary graduates are ready to roll up their sleeves and dive in. I don’t see that from other graduates. We are getting a great return on our investment with a Cleary graduate. There is so much we can do together with Cleary from a business perspective, and we look forward to our developing relationship.”





Phillip Weaver is CEO of Resilire Neuro, a neurorehabilitation organization that provides residential and outpatient treatment services across Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw and Wayne counties. He has extensive experience in strategic, financial and operational leadership and business development, with a strong background in health care, consumer goods and consulting. Prior to working for Resilire Neuro, Weaver served as CFO for Special Tree Rehabilitation System, one of the country’s leading and innovative neurorehabilitation providers (The Special Tree Group consists of Special Tree Rehabilitation System, Resilire Neurorehabilitation, and CC Rehab). Weaver also worked for La-Z-Boy Incorporated as Senior Director of Strategy and Analytics, The Boston Consulting Group as a project leader and consultant, and for Plante Moran as a senior strategy consultant. Mast completed an MBA at the University of Michigan – Ross School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics/Business, Mathematics from Kalamazoo College. He also completed courses at Walsh College in accounting, management and business law. Mast is a Brighton resident.



Weaver said “Cleary excels at providing its students with real world skills at an unmatched value. I am amazed at the academic strides this institution continues to make to ensure the success of every single student. The collective experience of these new board members will be invaluable as Cleary advances its mission,” announces Dr. Drimmer. These individuals bring extensive strategic insight and leadership across diverse industries. Their guidance will play a crucial role in shaping our vision, driving innovation and ensuring the continued growth and success of our university as we prepare students for the evolving marketplace.”





The four new board members began their three-year term in January.





In December 2024, after 20 years of service, Patrick Cleary II, grandson of Cleary University founder, Patrick Roger Cleary, stepped down from his Cleary family seat on the Board of Trustees. He now serves as Trustee Emeritus.



Cleary II said “Cleary’s strong foundation, The Cleary Mind ™ philosophy, and the school’s entrepreneurship strengths will guide this university to longstanding longevity. I am proud to see my grandfather’s legacy remains embedded in the school he founded. Cleary has some movers and shakers who will continue to lead the school’s sustainability. My father has dedicated a lot of time, effort and money to make sure the board follows what my great-grandfather wanted for the school, by getting the right people on the board, and by working with three presidents to make sure they were looking at the right goals and right direction for the university,” says Patrick Cleary III, son of Cleary II and member of the Cleary Board of Trustees. “My father was very interested in the success of Cleary, and he worked with three presidents to make sure they followed the same philosophy: how Cleary should look at the future and what it needs to succeed in the long run. My father led with purpose and conviction, and I believe that is why Cleary has sustained for close to 150 years without a pause. This university is a great source of pride for my grandfather, my father, me and my entire family”.