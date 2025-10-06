Cleary Named Gold Level Veteran-Friendly School for 4th Straight Academic Year

October 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University has been named a Gold Level Veteran-Friendly School by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency for the fourth consecutive academic year.



Gold certification is the highest level of recognition available from the MVAA. Institutions that receive the certification set the standard in support of veterans, their dependents and all military-connected learners.



“This award reflects a university’s outstanding commitment, innovative programming and leadership in creating a welcoming, resource-rich environment for Michigan’s military-affiliated students,” MVAA Director Brian Love said. “Making the transition from boots and a helmet to a cap and gown can be a daunting process, but the guidance and resources from academic institutions like Cleary University is a game changer for our veterans. We look forward to continuing to work together with these veteran-friendly schools to further enhance the educational opportunities and experiences available for our military-connected population across the state.”



The VFS program was established in 2015. The MVAA awards institutions gold, silver or bronze level status based on their veteran-focused services and programs.



Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly schools must meet at least six of the following criteria:



- Have an established process for identifying current student veterans.



- Establish an active student veteran organization or club



- Provide veteran-specific career services, resources, advising or outcome monitoring.



- Have an on-campus veterans coordinator or designated staff contact.



- Post a veteran-specific website.



- Establish a system to evaluate and award academic credit that is based on prior military training and experience.



- Monitor and evaluate student veteran academic retention, progress and graduation rates.



“Cleary University’s focus is to provide extensive resources and an affordable, quality education for our veterans and members of the military in appreciation for their service to our country,” Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management at Cleary University and a USMC veteran, said. “Our goal is to help these individuals achieve their academic and professional goals quickly, easily, flexibly and conveniently.”



Veterans and military members can receive the following services and resources from Cleary:



· A 50 percent tuition match (up to $1,000 a semester) for active military and honorably discharged veterans through its Yellow Ribbon Enhancement program

· A 50 percent military grant for active military or honorably discharged veterans (after non-loan aid has been applied)

· A military-guaranteed tuition rate for those called into active duty while studying at Cleary

· College credits up to 15 semester hours (60 credits) for each year of active military service

· A fast-track program for veterans to earn their degree quickly

· A Veterans Resource Center that provides support for current and future veteran students to improve their academic advancement and career path

· An on-campus dedicated veteran’s coordinator

· Peer support and mentoring services

· Tuition assistance and financial aid

· Counseling services and career advising specifically for veterans

· An active student veteran organization



“Military Times” also named Cleary one of only 12 colleges in Michigan as a “Best for Vets” college. This is the third consecutive year Cleary has been named to the list.



“Military Times” looks at universities and colleges across the country for their veteran-focused programs. It is considered the largest and most comprehensive annual list for such institutions. Their ranking is based on surveys at the colleges and universities and public data gathered from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs.



(photo credit: Cleary University)