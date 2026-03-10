MSU Jazz Orchestra To Perform At Cleary University

March 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The MSU Jazz Orchestra will perform on the Cleary University campus in Genoa Township for a one-night-only concert this Friday, March 13th.



The show starts at 7pm and admission is free.



Harvey Mason, an acclaimed American jazz drummer, record producer and founding member of the jazz supergroup Fourplay, is a highlight of the evening. He is considered one of history’s most sought-after and accomplished drummers, receiving many Grammy nominations and accolades as an outstanding producer, composer and recording artist.



Mason has performed with dozens of internationally known musicians and singers including George Benson, Herbie Hancock, Carol King, Sergio Mendes, Dionne Warwick and Grover Washington Jr. His collaborations include legendary names such as Barbra Streisand, James Brown, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Björk, Carlos Santana, Michael Jackson, John Legend, Seal, and even the esteemed London Symphony Orchestra. Mason has served as a percussionist for the Academy Awards ceremonies 25 times.



The MSU Jazz Orchestra I - headliners for the evening at Cleary - is Michigan State University's premier jazz ensemble – a 25-piece group of exceptional emerging artists nicknamed "The Be-Bop Spartans" by jazz luminary Todd Barkan. With an extensive history of touring nationally and internationally – including performances in New York, Japan, Trinidad and Tobago, the ensemble brings a dynamic and deeply accomplished musicianship to every stage. Rodney Whitaker, director of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University, leads the group.



The University says “this is a rare opportunity to experience world-class jazz right here in Livingston County”.



Admission is free, but seats are limited. To reserve a seat, visit the provided link.