Cleary, LESA Named To State's Healthiest Worksites List

January 29, 2020

A pair of local employers have been awarded for having healthy worksites by the state. Cleary University and the Livingston Educational Service Agency – Education Center have this week been named Healthy Michigan Worksite Award recipients by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.



Cleary and LESA are being recognized with this award for their work in using the state health department’s Designing Healthy Environments at Work tools, and for investing in wellness programs intended to improve the health of the workforce. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS said, in a release, “These organizations serve as models for other Michigan businesses seeking to develop and promote a culture of health.”



Six employers state wide were presented awards meeting defined criteria for Gold, Silver, Bronze, or Honorable Mention status. Both Cleary and LESA received Bronze honors.(Logo-dhhs.michigan.gov)(MK)