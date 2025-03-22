Cleary University “Hangs Clothesline” During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

March 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University is again joining hands with LACASA to support survivors of sexual violence through the Clothesline Project - a powerful T-shirt exhibit that symbolizes violence against others.



The exhibit can be viewed in Cleary Commons from Wednesday, April 2nd through Saturday, April 26th from 10:30am to 3pm. The event also includes a presentation and talk on Tuesday, April 15th from noon to 2pm in a Cleary Commons classroom.



Sherry Boroto - LMSW, sexual assault team manager from LACASA - will present the talk and discuss the dynamics of sexual violence. The public is encouraged to attend the free program.



Boroto advocates for victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault but also coordinates LACASA’s Navigating Healthy Relationships program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have been sexually abused. The program is a collaborative effort between LACASA and The Arc Livingston.



During National Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, Cleary Associate Professor Angela McBride said “Cleary University is honored to partner with LACASA for such an important cause. The Clothesline Project not only is a space for survivors to share their voices but also serves as a powerful reminder of the strength within our community. We hope that this event offers healing, raises awareness, and encourages action to end sexual violence."



The public is welcome to view the exhibit, design their own t-shirt in support of a survivor, and hang it for display. Cleary will provide t-shirts and supplies.



The Clothesline Project began in 1990 in Cape Cod, MA, when 31 T-shirts were hung by victims of sexual assault as a way to express their emotions. Since that time, clotheslines are on display every April across the country during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month in hopes of helping the healing process for survivors and those who have lost a loved one to violence, as well as documenting the extent of the problem to affect change.



Cleary provided the following “alarming facts about sexual assault”:



-One out of two women will be in a violent relationship.



-Every single minute of every single day a woman is raped in America.



-Before the age of 18, one out of three girls and one out of five boys will be victims of incest or sexual assault.



More is available in the attachment and links.