Cleary Offers Dual Enrollment Program To Howell Students

June 9, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new partnership will allow local high school students the opportunity to graduate with a not only a diploma, but also a degree and college credits from Cleary University.



Incoming Howell High School freshmen can now take part in the Cleary’s tuition-free, four year Enhanced Dual Enrollment Pathway. By participating, students can shorten the duration of time spent towards a degree while doing it in very affordable manner. At the end of 12th grade, out-going Howell seniors will also graduate with an associate’s degree and 60 college credits from Cleary.



CU Interim President Emily Barnes said that as an educator at the college levels, one the things she sees most is the divide between students leaving high school and being prepared to start college. She said the reason she loves this program is that it introduces college early to the student- allowing them to get acclimated to the environment. Barnes says it can instill more self-leadership and individual ownership of their learning, while allowing them to explore different career choices and disciplines that might excite them earlier on.



Students enrolled in the program get full rights as a Cleary student. This means they can make use of the campus, its online tools, eateries, library, and more. Textbooks, which can carry a hefty price tag at the college level, are also provided free to program students, online. Barnes said that as soon as students have access to their class, they can access their books, complete with features like highlighting, bookmarking, and text-to-speech capabilities, online. She said this is something they have been looking into implementing anyway, but the current environment has pushed it forward for this year. This Enhanced Dual Enrollment program is also available to students in the K-12 online charter Michigan International Prep School (MIPS), at 50% tuition cost.