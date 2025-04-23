Cleary Hosts "Cougar Car Smash" to Help Students Reduce Stress During Finals

April 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary University on Wednesday is hosting an event to help students reduce their stress and anxiety during final exams week.



The "Cougar Car Smash" offers students the opportunity to sledgehammer a vehicle, unleash their emotions and learn in a creative and fun way some anger management skills, according to Andrew Chamberlin, Cleary associate professor and professional counselor.



"Our body and brain are a profound communication system, and emotions are data that generate in the brain as our body and mind work to assess the terrains of our lives and the relationships that happen all around us," Chamberlin added.



"By smashing a car, students are feeling, understanding, acknowledging and expressing their nervous system state. Holding in emotions can cause unhealthy mental health."



Cleary's "Cougar Car Smash" runs from noon until 3pm in the Cleary Commons parking lot.