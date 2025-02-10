Cleary Hosting LGBTQ Art Collage Attracting National Attention

February 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is showcasing a local artist’s collage in support of the LGBTQ community that has attracted national attention.



“Local artist Lora Garcelon never expected her ‘angry art starts’ would explode into a national painting ‘campaign,’ attracting artists and non-artists from across the country who wanted to participate in her message of love, support and hope for the LGBTQ+ community,” a release from Cleary said.



Garcelon, the mother of a gay child and a trans child, began the collage as an outlet to “release her outrage, frustration and despair” following the presidential election. She threw paint, rocks, sticks and anything else she could find at watercolor paper.



“Looking over her raw, chaotic pieces, Garcelon felt a sense of peace and calmness,” the release said. “It was then she decided to transform her angry expressions into artistic messages of hope. She began painting over the watercolor papers and asked a handful of friends from the art community to join her. She cut 16 squares in hopes of finding 16 people who wanted to participate in her small project. Within weeks, she was flooded with emails and text messages from hundreds of people across the country who wanted to be involved.”



185 people from multiple states and England received seven-inch watercolor paper squares from Garcelon to “share their message of support and love for the LGBTQ+ community.”



Cleary said 100 squares have been returned, from people who range in age from 8 to 91. The squares are also diverse, with some containing art expressions and others are personal written messages.



“Garcelon, along with help from her husband, created the ‘Together Art Project,’ mounting each square on cradled wood panels,” the release said. “The result was four, 4’ by 4’ collages that are on display at Cleary University in Howell.”



As more squares are returned, the collage will continue to grow.



Garcelon said she wanted to “underscore the message of love, quality and resilience.”



“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by the support for this project,” she said. “I think I reached out to three or four friends and my message went viral very quickly. Instead of anger, people are expressing love, which is far more powerful. Through this art initiative, I hope people are feeling a greater sense of connection and belonging.”



Garcelon hopes that the project can travel the country, giving others a chance to see it. The collage will remain on display at Cleary until the end of February, after which it will go to a Brighton church in the spring.



Director of Marketing Brett Rogers said Cleary is “committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone. Hosting Lora Garcelon’s ‘Together Art Project’ aligns with our efforts to celebrate diverse voices and provide an atmosphere for meaningful artistic expression, as demonstrated by the Arthur Secunda Museum on our campus. This powerful piece created by Lora and 100 others from across the country reflects themes of resilience, unity and hope – values that resonate deeply without our campus community.”



The public can view the collate in the Cleary Commons Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Cleary Commons is the first building on the right when you enter the university’s campus at 3750 Cleary Drive, off Grand River and west of Latson Road.



(photo credit: Lora Garcelon / Cleary University)