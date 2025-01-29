Cleary Hosting Free Sports Clinic for Girls

January 29, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University is giving girls a chance to try out multiple sports this Sunday.



The sports clinic will be held at the wellness center, which is located next to Lake Trust Stadium. It is open to girls aged 6 to 14 and runs from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 2.



Participants will have the opportunity to try a variety of sports. Cleary said the goal is to inspire the girls to get active through athletic programs. The date was chosen in recognition of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which is Feb. 5.



“This is an opportunity for girls to work with coaches and athletes in these sports: basketball, bowling, golf, soccer, softball and track,” the announcement said.



Students should arrive at 9:45 a.m. because the clinic begins promptly at 10 a.m. A warmup will be led by the track and bowling coaches. The girls will rotate through four stations after the warmup.



There is no pre-registration needed. For more information, email Leanne Nichols, Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine at Cleary, at lnichols@cleary.edu.



(photo credit: Cleary University)