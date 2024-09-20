Cleary Invites Community To Homecoming Tailgate Party

September 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University will celebrate its annual homecoming on Saturday, October 5th from 1 to 4pm at its Genoa Township campus. Students, parents, siblings, families, alumni, and the entire community are invited to enjoy the festivities.



The Tailgate Party includes Clancy’s Taproom featuring complimentary tailgate appetizers and refreshments, and a cash bar. Attendees can sit by the firepit on the patio of Cleary Commons and enjoy food, music, friendships, and conversations with Cleary alumni, students, parents, and families. People can also meet many Cleary athletes.



The event is family friendly, with a bounce house and games to keep kids entertained for the entire afternoon.



Cleary alumni are invited to the party and check in at the alumni table, pick up some free Cleary swag, and reconnect with fellow alumni.



Following the homecoming party, tailgaters are welcome to stay and cheer on the Cleary Cougars women’s and men’s soccer teams who will play at Lake Trust Stadium on Cleary’s campus. Cleary will face the University of Michigan-Dearborn. The women compete at 4 pm and the men will begin play at 7 pm.



Admission is free to all tailgaters.