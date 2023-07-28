Cleary University Big Cat Golf Classic To Support Student Athletes

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming golf outing will support student athletes at a local university.



Cleary University will host its 8th Annual Big Cat Golf Classic on Thursday, August 10th at the Links of Novi Singh. Proceeds from the fundraiser support Cleary’s athletic program and athletes.



Golfers are being sought and various sponsorship opportunities are available. The day includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast, lunch, steak dinner and prizes.



Cleary’s Athletic Director Max Ballinger said the golf outing is the department’s largest fundraiser and 100% of proceeds go to student athletes to ensure they have the financial and academic support they need for success on and off the field.



