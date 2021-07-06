Cleary University Fundraiser Brings In $120,000 For Scholarships

July 6, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local fundraiser netted more than a $100,000 for Cleary University student scholarships.



Following a hiatus due to the pandemic, Cleary’s Vehicle to a Better Future Fundraiser recently returned for its fifth installment. The re-envisioned event, taking place outdoors this year, raised $120,450 for student scholarships.



The fundraiser took place at Lake Trust Stadium on the Howell campus, with participants getting walk around classic cars, sample from food trucks, and enjoy a performance from country music artist Kari Holmes. A hot air balloon finale wrapped up the festivities.



Cleary Senior Vice President Dr. Matthew Bennett said, in a release, that despite so much uncertainty this year, they are humbled and proud to have raised these much-needed dollars for their students. He said the outpouring of support was energizing and the success of the re-imagined format is a testament to their staff, students and the community.



Scholarship money from this year’s fundraiser pushed their 5 year total over $600,000.